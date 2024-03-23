Update: Bayside Council identifies poison used to vandalise Monterey trees

Bayside Council has confirmed that a number of Norfolk Pines at Monterey have been poisoned.
"The test result was positive and has identified the poison used," a council spokesperson said.
"Council is continuing to monitor the trees. Council will be replanting in the area and if the trees need to be pruned for safety reasons it is likely Council will install a large banner in the area.
"Anyone who has information that will help in Council's investigation can email Council at council@bayside.nsw.gov.au. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we work diligently to maintain the community's greenspaces."
Earlier:
Tree vandals have attacked three landmark Norfolk Pines along The Grand Parade at Monterey.
A Bayside Council spokesperson said it appears the trees have been poisoned and are now in decline.
The trees are described as "highly significant" and the council has warned that any tree that dies will be replaced by two more.
Several Banksia trees in nearby parkland are also showing signs of being poisoned.
Bayside Council has painted the word 'poisoned' on the trunks of the vandalised trees and nearby footpaths.
The council is examining CCTV footage, and has letter boxed nearby residents as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected tree poisoning.
It is unclear whether the damaged trees will have to be removed.
The trees are being monitored closely while Council waits for the results of test that will help determine the best course of action.
"It is always sad to see cases like this," Bayside Council Mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
"But Council takes a strong stand against tree vandalism and will be doing all we can to find who was responsible. Council also has a policy of replacing any destroyed tree with two more," he said.
In 2021, when about 12 trees trees along the foreshore at Brighton-Le-Sands were hacked down with chainsaws, Bayside Council moved shipping containers to the site to deter future vandals.
The trees were near the intersection of The Grand Parade and Bruce Street.
New trees have also been planted and containers will stay in place to give them time to grow and become established.
