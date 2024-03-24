New Exhibition: My Spanish Kitchen opens at The Little Gallery Bundeena for Easter

When artist Rose Galceran was a young girl growing up in Andalusia, in southern Spain, her childhood was spent in the kitchens of her family and family friends.
The heart and soul of her Spanish culture, the kitchens were warm in spirit, bustling, filled with family stories and the picante scents of her Moorish surroundings.
"I used to love watching the adults cook," Rose says, whose family moved to Sydney in 1966. "Cooking helps me to remake my Spanish heritage."
An artist of almost 10 years, Rose's early gastronomic memories have become the theme of her first solo art exhibition My Spanish Kitchen showing at The Little Gallery Bundeena from March 30.
My Spanish Kitchen features 26 artworks on canvas, linens using acrylics, oils, pastels and natural dying methods.
Like her family's Andalusian kitchen, the exhibition centres around food, the table, the stories and the reminisces of her early life in Spain.
Still life paintings of bright bursting orange mingle with works featuring mussels and crustations, eggplants and tomatoes. Old enamel utensils and metal cannisters emanate a dusky light among the moody tones of typical Spanish décor. A freshly cooked paella and loaf of bread wait on a bare rustic table.
"Over the years my husband, children and I have visited Spain many times to see immediate family we left behind," she says.
"We stayed for long periods of time and this gave me the opportunity to watch the local women cook regional foods of fresh seafood and traditional stews with chickpeas and lentils.
"I make paella for family and friends, which I have perfected."
The exhibition offers not only offers a visual feast but also highlights the emotive icons of Spanish culture: the passion of the bullfight, the sensuosity of the Flamenco dancer, the power of a Spanish galleon.
Rose draws on the Spanish Masters as such as Diego Velzquez and Francisco Goya for influence.
"Last year, where I visited Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, the enormity, the passion, and the colours were incredible - I love the dark mysterious colours that that the old masters used," she says.
And everywhere colour is overt and shifts still life into a study of great contrasts when set against the stark black, that infuses her work.
"I have always been very passionate about visual artistic surroundings in my life," Rose says.
"Colour for me should be influential, a piece of art should take you somewhere else - that special place."
My Spanish Kitchen by Rose Galceran shows at The Little Gallery, Bundeena from 30 March to 28 April. For more information email: littlegallerybundeena@gmail.com
