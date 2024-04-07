Letters: Byelection automated calls; harrowing ordeal; Uber payment; e-bikes

Is anybody else getting automated calls from a mobile number starting with the numbers 0485, saying, "This is an important message/survey for the voters of Cook", and to answer a few questions?
The first question was: "What is your gender? Male, female or other, Press 1, 2 or 3?"
I didn't answer the question and hung up.
I don't see any reason at all why voters would receive such unsolicited calls without identifying where the call is coming from.
Regardless of identification, in my humble opinion, such calls prior to any kind of election, are inappropriate. Voting is compulsory and everybody is aware of this.
Considering the byelection on April 13, to me this sounds like 'canvassing'. What is going on here?
Do any of the candidates, or others, have a public explanation for the voters of Cook?
Cecilia Temperli, Dolans Bay
It was high noon on the Thursday before Good Friday. The weather was kind and the mood happy as a long weekend loomed large, while the last-minute shopping generated excitement only matched by Christmas Eve.
I decided there and then to get amongst it all, yes - here on the main street of Engadine CBD, the focal point of shopping pleasure in the shire and probably well beyond.
Little did I realise I was about to experience such a harrowing ordeal. All parking spaces had been taken. Queues at the major stores were longer than ever and those staff serving at cash registers were just as exasperated and exhausted as those they were serving.
I was impaled on the horns of a dilemma - should I stay or should I take off with the speed of a startled gazelle?
I chose the latter when a police officer said to me, with a wink and a smile, "The only way to get to the other side of this street is to be born there".
I decided to leave the shopping till very early on Easter Saturday morning, and thereafter prepare a detailed plan of action for Christmas Eve, 2024.
Paul Hunt, Engadine
Yes, a huge settlement to be paid out by UBER - $272m.
The 8000 odd taxi drivers will get about $27,000 each. Not much compensation for a then $400,000 taxi plate. If you expected a 5 per cent return on your $400K, you would want $20,000 per annum alone.
I don't think I have caught a "taxi" since UBER came in. Much easier to text a UBER, and instead of the unctuous, "first available", from the taxi co-op, when you might wait for an hour not knowing if your taxi was coming, the UBER can be tracked on your mobile.
Then there were the rorts. Charge your taxi fare on the "in house" taxi credit card, and you would pay in addition to the 10 per cent GST, there would be the 10 per cent on the "in house" credit card, and of course the expected tip for the "taxi" driver. It was an endless charge.
With UBER, no money changes hands. Straight onto the Visa card or other.
Then there are the "taxi" owners who are not the drivers, and sometimes owning multiple taxi plates. They are/were the biggest wailers. Their contract drivers, working long hours for little return, who were not the culprits for the rorting in the then "taxi" industry.
No it was a good result for UBER, and it did much for bringing the Sydney taxi industry into the then 20th, now 21st century.
Allen Kavanagh, Lilli Pilli
You can't stop progress, but it seems clear to me there are ways to make the transition much more efficient and safer.
I feel that's where the community is with e-bikes and e-scooters at present.
Obviously this form of transport is here to stay and the number will increase greatly in the years ahead. It offers many advantages.
But, the state government and councils have been slow to react in enforcing the existing lawn and updating them where necessary.
Then you have the confusing situation where e-scooters are being trialled with state government support in some areas such as Kogarah but are deemed illegal in other areas such as Sutherland Shire.
On several occasions, I have had an illegally ridden e-scooter pass me at speed without warning on a narrow footpath. Being electric, you don't hear them until they are beside you.
If I deviated from the line I was walking, I could be seriously injured. I would expect the rider to slow down and provide some sort of warning, but neither happens.
I believe that is just one of many issues that need to be addressed.
Name and address supplied, Miranda
[The photo at left shows Georges River Council mayor Sam Elmir at the launch of the shared e-scooter trial in Kogarah Town Square on January 10. Picture: Chris Lane].
Another weekly edition of the Sutherland Shire Leader, and more news and/or letters about illegal and dangerous e-bikes plaguing our streets.
For anyone who feels police are not enforcing the law, make a complaint on-line with the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC).
Rod Tullock Burraneer
