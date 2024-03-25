Boy injured after traffic accident near Mater Dei School, Blakehurst

A boy riding a bicycle to school was allegedly involved in a collision with a vehicle in Heath Road Blakehurst this morning.
NSW Ambulance were called to the scene around 8am to treat the boy who complained of foot, arm and knee pain.
Fortunately his injuries were not serious and he was taken to St George Hospital where he is reported to be in a satisfactory condition.
Georges River Councillor Natalie Mort said the incident highlighted again the urgent need for an overpass bridge across King Georges Road near the intersection of Philip Street, Blakehurst so children could have a safe passage to school.
"Mater Dei School at Heath Road, Blakehurst is gridlocked by three major roads, King Georges Road, Terry Street and the Princes Highway and so there is no real safe passage for children to school," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.