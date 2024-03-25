St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Boy injured after traffic accident near Mater Dei School, Blakehurst

Updated March 25 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 12:49pm
A boy riding a bicycle to school was allegedly involved in a collision with a vehicle in Heath Road Blakehurst this morning.

