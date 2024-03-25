Police release CCTV vision after shots fired into home at Sylvania Waters

Police have released CCTV of a motorcycle after shots were fired into the front door of a home at Sylvania Waters late last year.
A police statement said, about 7.10am on Saturday December 23, emergency services were called to Hawkesbury Esplanade following reports of a shooting.
"On arrival, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command found several bullet holes damaging the front door of the premises," the statement said.
"Police have been told residents of the home heard two loud bangs about 4.45am that morning but did not notice the damage to the front door at the time.
"Investigators established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident under Strike Force Safety.
"As inquiries continue, detectives have released CCTV vision of a motorcycle captured in the area before and after the incident.
"Investigators are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Sutherland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
