Extra anti-hoon cameras in Sandringham and Sans Souci by June

New anti-hoon Smart CCTV cameras are expected to be installed along Riverside Drive in Sandringham and Sans Souci by the end of June.
Bayside Council at its March 28 meeting will assess the tenders for the installation of the new smart cameras.
In response to community demand, the council proposed an expansion of its Smart CCTV network across Riverside Drive, Sandringham/Sans Souci as a measure against car hooning in the area.
The Licence Plate Recognition cameras will act as a deterrent for illegal and antisocial behaviour, while also undertaking parking enforcement of the 'No Stopping' (9pm - 5am, Monday - Sunday) parking restrictions along Riverside Drive.
The council has undertaken community engagement with properties in the vicinity of the proposed expansion.
The response indicated overwhelming community support for the expansion to proceed.
The council has sought a contractor via an open tender for the supply and installation of a smart CCTV camera solution. The tender evaluation panel has completed an assessment of all tender responses, with a recommendation for the council to consider this week.
Pending award of contract and approval of required works permits, installation is planned to commence in May 2024 and completion is scheduled for June 2024, weather permitting.
