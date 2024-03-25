St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Extra anti-hoon cameras in Sandringham and Sans Souci by June

By Jim Gainsford
March 26 2024 - 9:00am
Bayside Council will expand its Smart CCTV network across Riverside Drive, Sandringham/Sans Souci as a measure against car hooning in the area.
New anti-hoon Smart CCTV cameras are expected to be installed along Riverside Drive in Sandringham and Sans Souci by the end of June.

