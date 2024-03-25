Traffic changes this weekend on Princes Highway at Waterfall

Changed traffic conditions will apply this weekend during work on the Princes Highway at Waterfall.
Transport for NSW said the work includes the installation of a footbridge at Waterfall Station and will be carried out from 8pm on Saturday March 30 to 9am on Sunday March 31, weather permitting.
If the work needs to be rescheduled it will occur during the same hours on the following night, with lanes to reopen from 9am Monday 1 April.
Temporary lane closures, traffic control, a contraflow and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.
During the work, southbound traffic will be switched to the northbound lanes for 1.6 kilometres with the northbound lanes operating as a two-lane contraflow.
The southbound off-ramp will also be closed, which will prevent direct access to the station and the Waterfall residential area.
Motorists and cyclists will instead be able to access the station and residential area by turning right into Yanagang Street, before travelling east through Warabin Street and Kooraban Street.
Motorists can only access these local streets if their vehicles are equal to or less than 12.5 metres long.
Heavy vehicles are strongly advised to consider alternate routes such as the Hume Motorway to minimise delays.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
