Mark Speakman: NSW has been let down by the Minns Labor government

This week is the first anniversary of the election of the Minns Labor Government. At the election, Chris Minns and Labor promised a "fresh start for NSW". Instead, a year on, they're letting NSW down and the state has gone backwards.
The cost of living is squeezing household and family budgets hard. Chris Minns' axing or slashing of support programs like Active Kids, Creative Kids, Back to School Vouchers and First Lap have made an average family with two kids close to $1,000 a year worse off.
Cost of living support has been axed and slashed because Chris Minns broke his promise that Labor's union wage deals wouldn't cost the Budget a cent.
And after just one year in charge, Labor has lost control of the State's finances.
Chris Minns refused to be upfront about the cost of his deals, and now we know they're going to cost the NSW taxpayer a massive $9.5 billion over the next four years.
That's enough to pay for Back to School Vouchers 100 times over.
Labor is cutting total spending every year for the next four years (after allowing for inflation) on each of health, education, police, fire and rescue and TAFE, meaning poorer services for our citizens.
Labor has limited new infrastructure of its own in the pipeline - the Government is busiest when it's cutting the ribbons on Liberal projects.
The Government has failed to deliver any improvement to the State' housing crisis. Instead building approvals and completions are going backwards; rents are up; houses have never been less affordable; the Government has stripped choice for first home buyers to avoid punitive stamp duty; a big new tax has been imposed on developments; and Chris Minns won't stand up to Anthony Albanese and demand cuts to unsustainable levels of immigration.
Chris Minns' approach to solving the housing crisis is a lazy, one-size-fits-all policy that won't deliver much new housing in the next few years.
My job, and my team's job, is to stand up for the people of NSW to fight for better support that would make your life a bit easier. That's what we'll continue to do.
