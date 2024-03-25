Kogarah's Wesley Hospital praised for its decades of compassionate care

The management of the Wesley Hospital in Kogarah, which is due to close next month, has been praised by Georges River Council for the delivery many years of compassionate care for the local community.
The 30-bed hospital specialises in short stay mental health care, and offers inpatient and day patient programs for alcohol and drug addiction, anxiety, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia and psychotic disorders.
In a Mayoral Minute at the March 25 council meeting, Georges River Mayoral Sam Elmir acknowledged and thanked the management and staff of Wesley Hospital in Kogarah for their service to the local Georges River community over many decades.
In February 2024, Wesley Mission reached a decision to close the Wesley Hospital in Kogarah, with operations to cease in April 2024.
Until then all patients will receive continuous care onsite until deemed fit for discharge or transferred to another suitable healthcare facility if necessary.
"Wesley Mission has been a stalwart provider of psychiatric care since its inception in 1954," Councillor Elmir said.
"Throughout its history, Wesley Mission has upheld a standard of excellence, delivering compassionate and high-quality mental health services.
"We express our gratitude for the invaluable service Wesley Mission has provided to the residents of the Georges River LGA.
"Despite this closure, Wesley Mission has reaffirmed its dedication to mental health services through initiatives such as the LifeForce suicide prevention network and its partnership with Lifeline Sydney and Sutherland," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.