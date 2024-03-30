New production by Miranda Musical Theatre Company at The Pavilion Sutherland

Miranda Musical Theatre Company (formerly Miranda Musical Society) will perform the award-winning musical Catch Me If You Can at The Pavilion Sutherland from April 10-14.
The musical is based on the semi-autobiographical book and Oscar-nominated film of the same name, which follows the journey of Frank Abagnale Jr as he performs cons worth millions of dollars, struggles with family life and eventually falls in love.
Nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the musical was created by Terrence McNally (creator of Ragtime), with a swinging score by the same duo who wrote Hairspray - Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.
Directed by Tim Dennis, with musical direction by Matt Herne and choreography from Chris Bamford, with an all-star cast of local talent and a production team boasting years of experience in the world of musical theatre, MMTC promises to deliver a performance that will leave audiences spellbound and questioning if this is actually an amateur production.
The show features local performers including Daniel Simpson as Frank Abagnale Jr (Kareela), Sam Anderson as Carl Hanratty, Anthony Gibara as Frank Abagnale Sr (Engadine), Roslyn Howell as Paula Abagnale (Sans Soucie), Gianni-Mia Attrill-Dowling as Brenda Strong, Christopher Melotti as Roger Strong (Alfords Point), Leanne Trumper as Carol Strong (Gymea Bay) alongside a talented ensemble including Samuel Chapman, Jeff Mabey, Ellis Pinkerton and many more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.