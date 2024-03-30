St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New production by Miranda Musical Theatre Company at The Pavilion Sutherland

March 31 2024 - 6:48am
Daniel Simpson & Gianni-Mia Atrill-Dowling in Catch Me If You Can. Picture supplied
Miranda Musical Theatre Company (formerly Miranda Musical Society) will perform the award-winning musical Catch Me If You Can at The Pavilion Sutherland from April 10-14.

