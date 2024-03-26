Harry's big swim for Laps For Life

Cronulla lifeguard Harry Came isn't scared of the water-in fact he spends almost every day in it or around it but on Thursday March 28 Harry will be attempting to swim 42.2 kms in one go at Caringbah Pool starting at 6am.
Harry has been swimming at an elite level his whole life and the two time Shark Island Swim winner and Australian U19 Surf Race Champion has also placed in the Australian National Open Water swim championships so he knows a lot about spending a long time in the water.
He is swimming this marathon for the charity 'Laps for Life' and has already swam over 3000 laps this month in the challenge.
"My goal was to swim 100km in the month, but I've already done 88kms" he said
Laps for Life takes place from 1-31 March, and you can swim at any time throughout the month and you can swim laps at your local pool, at the beach or take part in any organised swim.
You can also swim as far as you can- in Harry's case this a long way and swimming a marathon in a 50 metre pool means Harry will have to do 844 tumble turns in his day in the water.
Every day, another young person in Australia loses their life to suicide.
Laps for Life encourages swimmers to dive in this March to help raise funds for ReachOut, to make sure young people in Australia have the mental health support they urgently need.
ReachOut provides a safe, online place for young people to chat anonymously, get support, and feel better. And, ReachOut's resources for parents and schools provide valuable information and advice to help them better support the young people in their lives.
Harry said it will take him longer than 12 hours to swim the marathon distance.
"I'm swimming on Thursday to help Laps for Life to create awareness around mental health and hoping to help prevent suicide in youth.
"I'm going to do my best and any help is appreciated."
Harry's 100 km total swim goal is a big number but his fundraising goal is a modest $2000- and he has already reached half of that total.
To donate for Harry's cause and to help him raise his goal : https://www.lapsforlife.com.au/.../harrycame/laps-for-life
