St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Harry's big swim for Laps For Life

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 27 2024 - 9:25am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Came was doing some warm up laps early in the week at Caringbah Pool- they all add up to his goal of 100km this month- he will be swimming a marathon 42.2 km on Thursday. Picture John Veage
Harry Came was doing some warm up laps early in the week at Caringbah Pool- they all add up to his goal of 100km this month- he will be swimming a marathon 42.2 km on Thursday. Picture John Veage

Cronulla lifeguard Harry Came isn't scared of the water-in fact he spends almost every day in it or around it but on Thursday March 28 Harry will be attempting to swim 42.2 kms in one go at Caringbah Pool starting at 6am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.