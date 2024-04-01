Concerns over how the shire will cope with EV charging needs

Sutherland Shire Council is calling on electricity provider Ausgrid to detail how it will increase local capacity to meet an expected huge uptake in electric vehicles (EVs).
"The increase in EV ownership has the potential to significantly strain the existing electricity grid," a council report said.
"Without electricity grid infrastructure upgrades, uncontrolled charging could lead to problems such as thermal overload of transformers and lines, voltage drops, phase unbalance and significant loss of efficiency in the network."
The report said Ausgrid had expressed its commitment to expanding load capacity, but no details had been provided.
Councillors unanimously supported the recommendation to ask Ausgrid for details, as well as an overall strategy for dealing with the growth in EVs.
"At this stage", the council does not plan to provide charging infrastructure, but will seek to facilitate provision by private operators, including identifying off-road locations.
Kerbside charging will not be allowed because it would reduce parking.
The report said four per cent of Australian car registrations were now EVs and the NSW Government's target was a 52 per cent share by 2030-31, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050 and co-funding ultra-fast charging stations every 5km in metropolitan areas.
"It has been predicted that EVs will cost the same as internal combustion vehicles by 2026, leading to a rapid increase in EV prevalence."
The report said, at present, more than 90 per cent of EV charging in the shire occurred at home (mainly single dwellings and medium density) and workplaces. There were also 27 user-pay charging points in places like shopping centres.
Research indicated existing apartment blocks faced challenges due to the absence of necessary wiring, electrical infrastructure, and accessible space.
"Retrofitting EV infrastructure into existing buildings poses both financial and technical challenges," the report said. "Depending on factors such as size, layout, and age, costs can exceed $75,000 for an apartment building."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.