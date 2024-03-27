St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated: Toddler missing from Miranda found safe and well

Updated March 27 2024 - 7:01pm, first published 12:45pm
A two-year-old girl reported missing from Miranda yesterday (Tuesday) has been "located safe and well" near Port Stephens, police say.

