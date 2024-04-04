A long life of faith, family and a bit of chocolate

Meropi was born on March 29, 1924 in Nicosia Cyprus to Greek Cypriot parents. At the time Cyprus was under British rule. The name Meropi, a very traditional Greek name, refers to a woman who lived in Ephesus during the third century AD, and later The Greek Orthodox Church declared her a saint. The name day of Meropi is on December 2. Meropi follows her Greek Orthodox faith religiously.