A long life of faith, family and a bit of chocolate

This centenarian will be the first to admit she's no saint, but if being a little sinful means enjoying a chocolate snack, Meropi Papandreas is proud to claim the title.
The resident of Moran Aged Care at Sylvania celebrates her 100th birthday in 2024.
Meropi was born on March 29, 1924 in Nicosia Cyprus to Greek Cypriot parents. At the time Cyprus was under British rule. The name Meropi, a very traditional Greek name, refers to a woman who lived in Ephesus during the third century AD, and later The Greek Orthodox Church declared her a saint. The name day of Meropi is on December 2. Meropi follows her Greek Orthodox faith religiously.
She studied and completed a dressmaking course and had a natural flair for dress designing. She decided with her husband to move to Australia in 1945. Her husband arrived first to find suitable work and accommodation, and Meropi soon followed, at age 21 they lived in Surry Hills.
Meropi and Chrys opened a small takeaway shop there, which was famous for Meropi's large sandwiches, adored by tradies. There she gained the nickname 'Beryl' as it was a little easier to say and had a tad more Aussie flavour, her family said.
The couple moved to Brighton-Le-Sands in 1961, and in 1964 they took over the running of the Empire State Picture Show in Botany. It was a small entertainment venue but it would get packed on weekends with huge lines at the ticket box.
After the passing of her husband in 1971, Meropi took up a profession in sewing to make ends meet. She worked for David Jones, Katies and Costless Imports, where she re designed and re-introduced the 'slit skirt' to the market.
Her son Chris remembered the company asking Meropi to go overseas to head up supervision of manufacturing, but Meropi declined, preferring her life in Australia.
She has four sons, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
When asked about her secret to a long life she said a strong religious faith and good eating habits were paramount, but she did admit to eating the odd chocolate, her favourite being Cadbury.
Meropi celebrated with her family at Moran Aged Care, Sylvania, where she has lived for the past decade.
