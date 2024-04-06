St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Brian Langton's passion for social justice highlighted in tributes by MPs

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 7 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Langton with his two successors as Member for Kogarah - Cherie Burton and Chris Minns. Picture supplied
Brian Langton with his two successors as Member for Kogarah - Cherie Burton and Chris Minns. Picture supplied

As a young man, Brian Langton would jump into his car every weekend but instead of going to the beach or another fun activity, would drive to one of the state's prisons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.