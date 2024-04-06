Brian Langton's passion for social justice highlighted in tributes by MPs

As a young man, Brian Langton would jump into his car every weekend but instead of going to the beach or another fun activity, would drive to one of the state's prisons.
There he "offered company to the lonely, listened to the inmates and helped family members survive on the outside".
Mr Langton was at that time president of the St Vincent de Paul Society's jail visitation program.
The story was told by Premier Chris Minns when State Parliament expressed condolences and acknowledged the service of the former, long-serving MP for Kogarah, who passed away on October 17, 2023 at 75.
Mr Minns said Mr Langton was "a man of lifelong public service, as the Minister for Transport in the Carr government, as the member for Kogarah for 16 years and as the mayor of Kogarah before that".
"To those of us who knew him, Brian was a generous friend, a mentor, a volunteer in the community, a man of energy, a man of action and, through it all, a warm and loving family man," he said.
Mr Minns said a "mentality of service was always there from Brian's youngest days", as evidenced in his visits to prisons, some "in far-flung corners of the state".
"Later, he would make those extraordinary visits with Elizabeth, his future wife - which seems like a bit of a crummy first date, to be honest.
"Brian adored Elizabeth and they enjoyed a long, supportive and happy marriage for almost 50 years."
Mr Minns said Mr Langton believed in social justice, and that conviction carried him into politics, where he ran for Kogarah Council as a 23-year-old, leading to State Parliament and, when Labor won office in 1975, to the position of Transport Minister.
"Brian was very proud of the work that he accomplished in this place, particularly in expanding access for people with disabilities to the state's public transport system," Mr Minns said.
"He was instrumental in growing the fleet of wheelchair-accessible buses, and he took enormous satisfaction, quite justifiably, in correspondence he received on those reforms.
"One letter was from a man named Kevin Byrne. Kevin lost the use of his legs as a teenager, and he contacted his local member one day to say, 'Brian, I just got public transport to work for the first in my life'. He was 16 years old. He went on to say, 'It was only you who did it-accessible buses, accessible bus stops and an accessible railway station here at Kogarah'.
"As Brian said from this lectern in his last speech in Parliament, he was in politics to represent...'the poor, the sick, the needy, the downtrodden, and those who are - for whatever reason - unable to fend for themselves, and embracing those who can contribute' ".
Mr Minns said Mr Langton was "a character, fantastic company, fun to be around and extremely funny".
"Once, Bob Carr - a famously healthy man, for those who do not know, and devoted to his steel-cut oats, told his transport minister that a sensible man should be having some fruit for breakfast. Brian replied that he did: He just knocked off a Cherry Ripe. He was irreverent, but it was underscored by an essential good nature.
"He was passionate. He cared about other people. He will be missed by the Labor Party and by this State, and his family has lost a beloved father and grandfather."
Speaking on behalf of the Opposition, Oatley MP Mark Coure said, "From his early days as a young alderman on Kogarah council to his tenure in this place, Brian's passion for public service never wavered".
"He approached every role and every enormous responsibility with compassion, gusto and an unwavering dedication to the people he represented," Mr Coure said.
"Beyond his political career, Brian's dedication to community service knew no bounds. He continued to give back to the community long after leaving office, volunteering his time and talents to organisations such as the Wayside Chapel, Lifeline, Meals on Wheels and St Vincent de Paul."
Mr Coure said Mr Langton was a champion of the St George Hospital Cancer Care Centre, assisting numerous times in fundraising to support those in need.
"In his last years, I personally continued to witness this dedicated and talented spirit as every month I would sit next to him at our local council traffic committee meetings," Mr Coure said.
"Brian, as the Premier's local representative on that committee, would demonstrate his local knowledge by strongly pointing out why the council's plans were just not going to work, sending them back to the drawing board and keeping them on their toes."
Industrial Relations Minister and MP for Canterbury Sophie Cotsis, who met Mr Langton when she joined the Kingsgrove branch of the Labor Party as a 20-year-old, said he "helped to navigate the party for the young people - but young people from a multicultural background".
"One thing that Brian and his cohort of colleagues taught me, my colleagues and others who are here today was that every little thing matters," she said. "If it is fixing the local road or if it is somebody coming to you seeking support, you have a duty and an obligation to help them. Every single person needs a response. Whether you like it or not, always answer your phone."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.