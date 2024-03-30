Weekly Wrap: Shire residents help Dylan to Australian Idol win

Continuing the good news theme, a 13-year-old boy has been praised for his part in rescuing a group of people with disability and their carers after two party boats became stuck in the mud in Oyster Bay when the tide dropped. Finn O'Keeffe and another local resident Jeremy used kayaks to ferry the 12-15 people - adults and children - to safety, including wading through waist-high, thick mud while pulling the craft part of the way.