Sutherland Shire Council reviews cashless policy for leisure centres

Sutherland Shire Council is reviewing the cashless transactions policy for leisure centres and other facilities, which was introduced during the pandemic.
The move follows the Leader report of former mayor Steve Simpson's observing, while attending a school zone swimming carnival at Engadine Leisure Centre, parents and grandparents being unable to enter and children turned away from the canteen because they only had cash.
The council unanimously supported a motion by Cr Jack Boyd, seconded by Cr Diedree Stienwall, for staff to provide a report "detailing the history, merits and challenges of cashless operations, and options for the re-introduction of small cash transactions across select frontline business operations by 6 May 2024".
Cr Boyd said the Leader report raised the issue of unintended consequences of the policy.
"The reality is this makes it a 'helluva' lot easier for council and, having reviewed some of the businesses where it was rolled out, it is really logical that it stays in place for a lot of them," he said.
"But, I think we should look at the cost of rolling it back [partially], with specific examples being leisure centre kiosks."
Cr Boyd said he did not think the council's advice to buy pre-paid cards was always practical.
"I don't think people necessarily think that far ahead to what they are going to do about their kids' lunch when they go to a swimming carnival or going to play with their friends," he said.
Cr Boyd said some seniors would also be disadvantaged by not having access to cards.
