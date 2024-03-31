St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sutherland Shire Council reviews cashless policy for leisure centres

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 1 2024 - 1:59pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Leisure Centre. Picture by John Veage
Sutherland Leisure Centre. Picture by John Veage

Sutherland Shire Council is reviewing the cashless transactions policy for leisure centres and other facilities, which was introduced during the pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.