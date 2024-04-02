Why Engadine residents are driving to Kirrawee or Miranda to shop

Peter Williams decided to take matters into his own hands after becoming fed up after many experiences of driving around and around the Engadine shopping precinct looking for a place to park.
He prepared a petition seeking solutions and walked the streets talking to residents and business owners.
"A petition seemed the best first step, a `heads up` to the council that there is a problem," he said.
"In order to present a petition to Sutherland Shire Council, 500 signatures are required, and that's what I gathered.
"I did it over a period of time, having `one to one` conversations with 98 per cent of the businesses, shoppers and residents.
"In addition, and in order to be inclusive, I visited many church organisations, along with doctors' surgeries.
"Along with signatures, I listed specific problems based on the comments made by those to whom I spoke."
Mr Williams said he "feels very strongly about the issue".
"On a number of occasions, I have driven around the shopping precinct in the company of other vehicles, vainly looking for a place to park, prior to shopping.
"Woolworths and Coles car parks were full, likewise Station Street, Old Princes Highway and adjacent streets. I ended up giving up and driving home.
"I have had a lot of conversations with shoppers and passers-by, who have made comments such as, 'I live in Engadine but don`t shop here because it's too hard to park, so I drive to Kirrawee or Miranda Fair'.
Mr Williams said one of the main reasons for the lack of parking was the population growth in the area due to dual occupancies, medium density development and high-rise apartments.
"We are seeing a sharp rise in vehicular traffic through Engadine, with no apparent equal attention to parking," he said.
"Many interviewees were of the opinion that due to lack of land, consideration should be given to building a a multi-storey car park."
