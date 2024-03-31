Give Penshurst back its mojo, residents say

A group of Penshurst residents have formed a community group to lobby for improvements to their town centre which they describe as the forgotten poor cousin to Oatley and Mortdale.
Nicky Parras and Joe Bianco created Project Penshurst 2222 because they were concerned at the decline of the Penshurst area.
One of their ideas is to convert locked-up TfNSW land in Bridge Street, Penshurst into a new park for the community.
The idea is supported by Councillor Christinan Jamieson who submitted a motion at the March 25 council meeting asking Council to write to the NSW Minister for Transport seeking an agreement for the TfNSW land at the intersection of Bridge Street and Penshurst Street to be repurposed as a public park.
Liane Madden, who has owned Stems With Style florist in Penshurst Street for the past 13 years said there has been a visible decline in the area during that time.
"Penshurst has lost its mojo and become forgotten and a little grubby," she said.
"Despite the enormous amount of foot traffic and the train station, our shops still struggle. Empty shops don't help the overall feel. Nor does a lack of accessible seating, somewhere for a family to sit that's not right next to the road, to the bin or outside the tobacconist, a green space that is not the War memorial."
"The footpaths all need a good clean. The main pedestrian access to the Connelly Street carpark is quite gross - broken struts, lights that don't work, a filthy roof and pavers. Hardly inviting. The other access ways are even worse and total OH&S hazards."
Nicky Parras, a resident of Penshurst for more than two decades, said the soul of Penshurst is fading away.
"When an area is neglected, it creates a sense of being less than what we truly are," she said.
"And it's not just the physical environment that suffers, it's the people, the hardworking members of our community who deserve better.
"According to the 2021 census data, Penshurst boasts a population of 12,592, with 5,066 dwellings. Compare that to Mortdale's 10,745 people and 4,381 dwellings, or Oatley's 10,644 residents and 4,019 dwellings. Yet, despite these figures, there's a glaring disparity in the representation of resources and community needs when we compare these three local shopping villages.
"We need to reverse the visible deterioration and negative aesthetic by creating green spaces and cared for community buildings.
"We need lighting in these areas so they feel safe for the community. We need to consider the safety of our residents by replacing the no stopping signs with safety railing and greenery," she said.
"And if we are fortunate enough to have the power lines go underground, imagine the possibilities: strips of greenery lining the already widened footpaths, new trees that don't grow over shop awnings, fencing and seating inviting passersby to linger and enjoy our community's charm."
Business-owner Trent Fasch told the council that there hadn't been a lot of improvement to Penshurst over the last few years.
"Maybe we are the poorer cousin to Mortdale and Oatley at times," he said.
"It seems there is a lot more activity and cleaning from council works goes on (in Mortdale) versus down in Penshurst."
Councillor Christina Jamieson said residents had formed Project Penshurst because they were concerned that Penshurst was being neglected.
"I empathise that it feels that Penshurst has been forgotten," she said.
"Project Penshurst's idea of actually using the TfNSW land in Bridge Street for repurposing is a simple one but one that will greatly benefit the whole community," she said.
"We met with David Coleman and he thought that this was a worthwhile project and would help with grants if possible. I had a brief meeting with Premier Chris Minns where he also thought it would be a good idea."
Her fellow councillors supported her motion unanimously.
If TfNSW are in agreement, Georges River Council would source grants and funding to transform this area into a safe park and community area.
Nicky Parras summed it up. "It's not just about aesthetics," she said. It's about fostering a sense of belonging and pride in our community."
