Give Penshurst back its mojo, residents say

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 1 2024 - 3:53pm, first published 9:18am
Members of the Project Penshurst community group with Banks MP David Coleman, centre, and Councillors Christina Jamieson and Peter Mahoney, left, outside the TforNSW land. Picture: Chris Lane
A group of Penshurst residents have formed a community group to lobby for improvements to their town centre which they describe as the forgotten poor cousin to Oatley and Mortdale.

