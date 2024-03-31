Ambush at WIN

It was a win for the faithful as a 16,000 strong crowd packed into WIN Stadium to watch the Dragons take apart the Sea Eagles 20-12 on Easter Saturday.
The win was a good way to cap off Junior League Appreciation Round with juniors from the club's catchment there for the victory with a Dragons' 38-10 Knock-On Effect NSW Cup win over the Blacktown Workers earlier in the day.
The brilliance of Ben Hunt and a Tyrell Sloan double proved the difference as the Red V's defence went 73 minutes without conceding a point in their opening game of the season in Wollongong.
The Sea Eagles hit the ground running crossing for the game's opening try but the Dragons hit back immediately when Manly made a mess of a Hunt bomb and Jack Bird pounced on the loose ball to score.
Eagles halfback Daly Cherry-Evans equalled Cliff Lyons' record of 309 games as Manly's most capped player but they were their own worst enemies and completed at just 58 per cent.
Manly coach Anthony Seibold said they were just outplayed with Dragons coach Shane Flanagan saying he was really happy with the teams attitude.
"We showed some real resilience defensively and kept turning them away.
"I've got a good football team here, I know it, I just have to convince them. We've got the talent, we just need to find consistency."
Dragons skipper Ben Hunt came up with three try assists, one line break assist and 579 kick metres in a superb display and Zac Lomax continued his good form on the wing with 176 metres from 21 runs.
Flanagan confirmed talks will commence this week with Lomax.
"I think he is playing his best football at the moment and his best position for us is on the wing. He's doing a really good job," he said
"We don't want it to disrupt our season-we'll talk about it this week, but as I said I will be doing the best thing for the club, and the best thing for the club is Zac Lomax in the team."
Lomax has started the season with strong form and the 24-year-old has scored three tries in four matches.
The Dragons are now playing away to the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
