Rockdale keeps it in sight

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 1 2024 - 11:25am, first published 10:41am
2023 Golden Boot award winner and Rockdale club captain Alec Urosevski opened the scoring for the hosts in the 9th minute in their 3-1 victory at home. Picture John Veage
Round 8 of the National Premier Leagues Men's NSW competition saw Rockdale Ilinden keep its sights on the 2024 NPL Men's NSW Premiership prize following a 3-1 victory over the NWS Spirit FC at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.

