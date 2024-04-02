New party name on ballot papers in Cook byelection

A party name that will be unfamiliar to many voters features in the Cook byelection, which will be held on April 13.
Vinay Kolhatkar, of Sans Souci, is representing the Libertarian Party, which was originally called the Liberal Democratic Party, founded in 2001.
After years of objections by the Liberal Party that the similar name cost it votes, the Morrison government with Labor Party support passed legislation in 2021 preventing parties from having registered names that were similar to those of existing parties.
After an unsuccessful appeal to the High Court, the name was changed to the Libertarian Party, with the logo LP, in 2023.
Mr Kolhatkar, who is married with two children, has lived in the Cook electorate for 18 years, and in the St George area for 17 years before that.
His web page says,"I am also an author, a columnist, a podcaster and he chief editor of a public intellectual e-zine, The Savvy Street.
"I am a passionate advocate for universal human liberty and its profound impact on happiness, prosperity, and morality. Liberty is easily achievable for everyone, but it is being compromised by politics.
"No other political party has both the courage and the insights we do. Vote 1 Libertarian to launch a truth missile to Canberra."
The Libertarian Party's website claims it is "fundamentally different to other parties on the Australian political landscape".
"We believe you are the best person to make decisions for your own life, not politicians or public servants. As long as you aren't bringing harm to anyone else, you should be free to live your life, your way".
