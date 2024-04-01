St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Call to invest in EV charging stations in Georges River LGA

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 1 2024 - 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Nancy Liu with one of Georges River Council's electric vehicles.
Councillor Nancy Liu with one of Georges River Council's electric vehicles.

Georges River must accelerate the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the local government area to keep pace with the rapid growth in their use, the council was told last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.