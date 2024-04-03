The beautiful bayside vibe

2 BEDS | 2 BATHS | 5 CARS
This exquisite bayside home, nestled in a coveted bayside pocket, has panoramic views over Port Hacking, Great Turriell Bay, and the Royal National Park.
From its highest vantage point on the top verandah, you will be captivated by the daily scenes of natural waterways and a nightly kaleidoscope of colour.
From the moment you step inside, this home exudes a relaxed elegance, with bespoke cabinetry, exceptional finishes, and a simply beautiful bayside vibe.
Shiplap panelling, a collection of stunning Italian tiles and attention to detail make this home feel like it has been lifted straight out of a magazine.
Dark herringbone timber floors and a bespoke pistachio-coloured Hamptons-style kitchen make you feel like you are living in a luxurious, two-story boat shed or holiday home, where indoor-outdoor living and dining are on the agenda.
With generous-sized bedrooms downstairs and two and a half stunning bathrooms, this home is an adventure over two spacious levels.
Parking for up to four cars means there is room for the whole family and guests, or the boat/caravan.
A rear shady garden is accessible from both sides and can be secured for children or pets to play safely.
This area is known for its family-oriented vibe. Many buyers never leave this tranquil enclave due to its quiet feel, natural surroundings, and community-minded residents.
The home is in a ''dress-circle'' waterside location with local shops and cafes only a few minutes from home and just a five-minute drive to the sand and surf of Cronulla's beaches.
