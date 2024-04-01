Bayside Council to re-establish fooding hotspot map

Bayside Council has responded to resident concerns regarding the increasing frequency of flooding in the area.
The council will re-establish its flooding hotspot map on its website to encourage resident feedback about their experiences of intense rain events and to inform Council's flood mitigation priorities.
Council staff will also prepare a comprehensive report for the council to provide transparency on the current design and feasibility projects which have been prioritised for implementation in the Bayside Flood Risk Management Plan.
The report will also examine the specifications, frequency and forward scheduling of Council's proactive maintenance of drainage assets, including the clearing and cleaning of drainage pits and pipes.
Council will also look at areas where claims have been submitted due to property damage caused by recent flooding and work with Sydney Water to ensure its drains are maintained and monitored prior to predicted rainfall.
"Bayside has been severely impacted by recurrent flooding over the past year," Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
"Residents are rightfully worried, and Council needs to make sure Transport for NSW and Sydney Water are maintaining their drainage systems, and they are operating efficiently."
