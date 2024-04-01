St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside Council to re-establish fooding hotspot map

Updated April 1 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 1:16pm
Bayside Council will re-establish its flooding hotspot map on its website to encourage resident feedback on intense rainfall episodes such as this one at Wolli Creek in 2020.
Bayside Council has responded to resident concerns regarding the increasing frequency of flooding in the area.

