Demerger back on agenda at Bayside

The question of de-amalgamation was back on the agenda at Bayside Council's March 27 meeting.
A notice of motion calling for a business case costing the de-amalgamation of the council was submitted by Councillors Curry, Morrissey, Jansyn and Muscat in response to ongoing community concerns and expectations since the amalgamation of the City of Botany Bay and Rockdale City Council in 2016.
Councillor Curry said the council could not ignore the persistent voice of the community who have long expressed their discontent with the amalgamation of the two councils and their desire to have a say.
"By undertaking this process we are not only fulfilling our duty as elected representatives but also honouring the principle of democracy by empowering our residents to have a direct say on the future of our local council," Cr Curry said.
"The forced amalgamation by the Liberal Government in 2016 was met with resistance and scepticism and its effects continue to reverberate through our community.
"It is incumbent on us as stewards of this community to address these concerns with diligence and transparency."
Cr Curry also questioned as "highly unusual" the figure in the council report which costed the business case at up to $275,000.
"I've spoken to other councils that have done a business case and theirs was under $100,000," she said.
Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig, the former Mayor of Botany Bay Council, said forced amalgamation of councils was a failed and expensive experiment.
Amendments to the Local Government Act were introduced to Parliament in February to provide a new legal pathway for NSW councils seeking to de-amalgamate.
Under the changes, councils wishing to de-amalgamate must develop a robust business case and undertake community consultation.
On receipt from a Council, the Minister must forward a business case to the NSW Local Government Boundaries Commission for an independent review.
The Minister may then approve a constitutional referendum with a compulsory vote, which would require majority support from local electors to proceed with a de-amalgamation.
Cr Curry amended the original motion asking the council to prepare an in-house business case.
An in-house 'desktop' business case will inform councillors on the implications, financial and otherwise, to de-amalgamate and re-establish the former two councils.
The in-house report will be presented at the Council Meeting in May.
Cr Liz Barlow asked how the council staff would be able to complete this business case by May while still doing all their own work.
General Manager Meredith Wallace said this still had to be discussed with the council directors.
Cr Andrew Tsounis said, "I don't like this 'them and us' mentality that is creeping back.
"If it is out there in the community I haven't seen it," he said. "But maybe Botany should be set adrift and let them go and do what they have to do.
"It's going to become such a small council. It could be absorbed by Randwick Council in the future."
Cr Barlow said every resident should be lobbying the Minister for Local Government to make the government pay for any de-amalgamation.
"The Boundaries Commission refused Inner West Council's case for de-amalgamation mostly because the government of the day is refusing to pay," she said.
"I agree with the de-amalgamation if somebody else pays for it, not the residents. Ask the government - where's the money?"
The majority of the council supported Cr Curry's motion calling for an in-house business case and financial modelling so that Council can consider giving residents a say on the de-amalgamation of Bayside Council, to enable the re-establishment of the City of Botany Bay and Rockdale City Councils.
The report is to be brought back to Council no later than the May 2024 meeting including the the analysis and data and without conclusions and recommendations.
"I hope Council can put this issue to rest once and for all," Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
"We have been one Council since 2016. We are going into our third Council election.
"There are significant costs if a de-amalgamation goes ahead. Councillors and the community need to be fully informed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.