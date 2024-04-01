St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Demerger back on agenda at Bayside

By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 1 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 2:18pm
Bayside will conduct an in-house 'desktop' business case to inform councillors on the implications, financial and otherwise, to de-amalgamate and re-establish the former Botany and Rockdale councils.
The question of de-amalgamation was back on the agenda at Bayside Council's March 27 meeting.

