St George Business Chamber inaugural Gala Dinner supports autism awareness.
The St George Business Chamber will hold its inaugural Gala Dinner on Friday April 5 in collaboration with the Autism Community Network.
This significant event marks Autism Awareness Month, aiming to raise awareness and vital funds to support individuals and families affected by autism.
The Gala Dinner, a cornerstone event in the St George community, will be held at The Grand Roxy, Brighton-Le-Sands with guest of honour, NSW Premier Chris Minns.
A highlight of the evening will be the talented Jo Abi, who will serve as the Master of Ceremonies, author, journalist, and autism advocate.
"We are honoured to host this inaugural Gala Dinner in partnership with the Autism Community
Network," said Tony Baddour, President of the St. George Business Chamber.
"This event underscores our commitment to supporting the autism community and fostering inclusivity within our society. By coming together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by autism."
The Gala Dinner will feature live
entertainment and a silent auction offering unique items and experiences, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Autism Community Network's initiatives.
"We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with the St. George Business Chamber," said Vanessa Gauci, CEO of the Autism Community Network. "Events like the Gala Dinner not only raise crucial funds but also shine a spotlight on the importance of understanding and acceptance for individuals on the autism spectrum. Together, we can create a more inclusive and supportive community for all."
Tickets for the Gala Dinner are now available for purchase, with various sponsorship opportunities that will also be available for businesses and organizations, looking to contribute to this worthy cause. For more information and to secure your place at this remarkable event, please visit Event Brite or contact the St George Business Chamber at stgeorgebusinesschamber@gmail.com
