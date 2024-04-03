'No one deserves cancer': schoolgirl's courageous act

Marton Public School pupil Verity Pink was inspired to help make a difference after she saw an advertisement on television.
Verity, 8, was watching TV, and saw a promotion for the World's Greatest Shave, which raises money for the Leukaemia Foundation.
She thought 'I can do that', and so she stepped up to the challenge, telling her school audience that "no one deserves cancer".
Verity raised more than $3000.
