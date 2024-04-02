St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Investigate ways to get unoccupied dwellings on rental market, council told

By Jim Gainsford
April 2 2024 - 11:10am
According to the 2021 census, there were 4,070 unoccupied private dwellings out of a total of 58,430 private dwellings in the Georges River LGA.
A total of seven per cent of properties within the Georges River Local Government Area are unoccupied.

