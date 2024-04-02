St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside salutes Bexley Chamber of Commerce on their centenary

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 2 2024 - 12:11pm
Bexley Chamber of Commerce has been congratulated on their 100th anniversary by Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinvoski who praised them for their advocacy on behalf of their local community.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

