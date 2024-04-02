Bayside salutes Bexley Chamber of Commerce on their centenary

Bexley Chamber of Commerce has been congratulated on their 100th anniversary by Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinvoski who praised them for their advocacy on behalf of their local community.
Councillor Sarvinovksi presented a Certificate of Recognition to the Bexley Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Tullock, Vice President Yasmina Kovacevic and Committee Member Ahmad Sleitini at the March 27 Bayside Council meeting.
"In all my time in local government, Bexley Chamber of Commerce has been the most active Chamber of Commerce," Cr Saravinovski said.
"They have seen the good times and the bad times and there's one thing where we are united in is what the Bexley Chamber of Commerce has achieved.
"With all the issues that have occurred, the shopkeepers are still here and it's something I want to commend them for.
"All the banks have closed down in the town centre. If it wasn't for the Chamber of Commerce we wouldn't have had the Bendigo Bank at Bexley.
"The shopping centre was deteriorating but we worked in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce over the last ten to 15 years and we've upgraded the Bexley town centre.
"I salute you and commend you," he said.
The chamber celebrated their centenary at a function at the Forest Inn Hotel, Bexley on Friday, March 22 attended by NSW Premier Chris Minns and NSW Minister for Small Business, Steve Kamper.
