St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Power lines brought down when large gum falls across street at Sylvania

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 2 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fallen gum tree blocks The Esplanade at Sylvania. Picture by Murray Trembath
The fallen gum tree blocks The Esplanade at Sylvania. Picture by Murray Trembath

Fortunately, no one was driving or walking by when a large gum fell across The Esplanade at Sylvania today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.