Power lines brought down when large gum falls across street at Sylvania

Fortunately, no one was driving or walking by when a large gum fell across The Esplanade at Sylvania today.
The tree, which stood in the front yard of a home in the very leafy area, brought down power lines when it toppled over about 11am.
The road was completely blocked by the many branches.
Police, SES volunteers and Ausgrid crews were quickly on the scene to assess the situation and organise removal and repairs to the power system.
Ausgrid advised the local area was expected to be without power until about 6pm today.
Traffic had to be diverted around the blockage.
