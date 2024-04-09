Your dream IT team dedicated to making IT easy for you Advertising Feature

The POP Team (left to right) Steven Ogden, Justin Clarke, Tim Mathew, Leisha Major, Peter Emmanouilidis, Elliot May and John Afaloniatis. Picture supplied

If you run your own business, IT shouldn't be hard or a service you only seek when things break down. The POP Team can take care of all your IT needs so you can focus on what you do best: running your business.

The POP Team help growing and medium businesses make their staff more productive by giving them technology that always works and keeps them secure.

This dream IT team are more than just an IT service provider; they are dedicated to helping your business thrive in the digital age.

Leisha Major serves as the CEO, while Peter Emmanouilidis is the Chief Information Officer in this husband-and-wife-led team. They work better together than apart.

We don't just fix your IT problems, we prevent them from happening in the first place. - Leisha Major

"We're not faceless techies; we're partners. When you choose us, you gain more than services; you gain an extension of your business," said Leisha.

The promotion of The POP Team has primarily relied on word-of-mouth referrals and networking.

"When we do get in front of a potential customer, it is our approach of understanding the customer IT issues and translating that problem into proposed solutions and a proposal," said Leisha

"We're fortunate to be the trusted IT team for many long-standing customers. Our relationships endure because we share more than great service; we share principles.

"Our track record of retaining long-standing customers speaks volumes about the quality of service we provide."

The POP Team offer a range of IT solutions, from Virtual CIO, IT strategy, Microsoft Copilot AI implementation, cyber security, and application development to business support and change management.

"We are a team of seven professionals, each with their own expertise and passion for IT. We work together to deliver the best results for our customers, no matter how big or small their needs are," said Leisha.

"We don't just fix your IT problems; we prevent them from happening in the first place. We proactively monitor your systems, identify potential risks, and implement best practices to keep your data safe and secure.

"We also help you leverage the latest technologies to improve your productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

"We care about your success, and we treat your business as our own. We listen to your goals, understand your challenges, and provide tailored solutions that suit your budget and timeline.

"We communicate with you every step of the way, ensuring that you are always informed and involved," said Leisha. "We also provide ongoing support and training so you can get the most out of your IT investment."

Peter Emmanouilidis and Leisha Major provide solutions to protect, optimise and prosper.

The key ingredient to their success is their team, which always goes above and beyond.

"People make a company, and we would be nowhere without our amazing employees and our customers who allow us to shine brilliantly alongside them.

"Being a finalist acknowledges and recognises all the hard work and passion that each member of our team has contributed to making a difference for our customers.