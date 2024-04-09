Spray painting your projects to life Advertising Feature

Directors of Shark Coatings. Picture supplied

Whether it be joinery, signage, metal, or something for your next event, if you can imagine it, Shark Coatings can help create it.

"Our aim is to provide a superior service and product than our competitors and be the first place you think of when you need something spray painted," said Kane Michels, director of Shark Coatings.

Treating your staff right and success follows.

"We have always been very strongly opinionated on treating our staff as if they are family. Along with setting goals, we believe that great communication and honesty can drive a productive workplace," said Kane.

Kane started Shark Coatings with business partner Joel Craig nine years ago.

"We started after hours/weekends to increase our earning potential, and since then, we have adapted to not just being your everyday spray painting shop that specialises in kitchens and joinery, we have fast become a bit of a one-stop shop for all things spray painting. Whether it is timber, metals, plastics, or everything in between," said Joel.

"In the last two years, we have scaled the business from part-time work, to sub-leasing a corner of a workshop to a small factory. We have recently opened up our new large factory as we look to move into the commercial space catering to events like pop-up stores and brand activations."

Kane and Joel are delighted to be nominated as a finalist.

"It nice to be recognised for both us and our staff for all the long hours and hard work we all put in for our clients that make Shark Coatings what it is today.

"We would like to thank all of our staff for always going above and beyond and ensuring that every project deadline is met and kept to the highest standard that we set ourselves.

"All of our families who put up with us when we do long hours when required.

"Last but not least, our customers; without them and their trust to do all of their projects, Shark Coatings would not be what it is today," they said.

