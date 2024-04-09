Whether it be joinery, signage, metal, or something for your next event, if you can imagine it, Shark Coatings can help create it.
"Our aim is to provide a superior service and product than our competitors and be the first place you think of when you need something spray painted," said Kane Michels, director of Shark Coatings.
Treating your staff right and success follows.
"We have always been very strongly opinionated on treating our staff as if they are family. Along with setting goals, we believe that great communication and honesty can drive a productive workplace," said Kane.
Kane started Shark Coatings with business partner Joel Craig nine years ago.
"We started after hours/weekends to increase our earning potential, and since then, we have adapted to not just being your everyday spray painting shop that specialises in kitchens and joinery, we have fast become a bit of a one-stop shop for all things spray painting. Whether it is timber, metals, plastics, or everything in between," said Joel.
"In the last two years, we have scaled the business from part-time work, to sub-leasing a corner of a workshop to a small factory. We have recently opened up our new large factory as we look to move into the commercial space catering to events like pop-up stores and brand activations."
Kane and Joel are delighted to be nominated as a finalist.
"It nice to be recognised for both us and our staff for all the long hours and hard work we all put in for our clients that make Shark Coatings what it is today.
"We would like to thank all of our staff for always going above and beyond and ensuring that every project deadline is met and kept to the highest standard that we set ourselves.
"All of our families who put up with us when we do long hours when required.
"Last but not least, our customers; without them and their trust to do all of their projects, Shark Coatings would not be what it is today," they said.
We would like to thank all of our staff for always going above and beyond- Kane Michels and Joel Craig
Our team consists of experienced legal professionals who are dedicated to helping our clients succeed.- Pamela Wood
With a history spanning over six decades and a team of dedicated professionals, Willis & Bowring Solicitors has earned its place as a reliable legal partner in Sutherland Shire, providing invaluable legal counsel and support to individuals and businesses.
"Our approach to serving clients is proactive and client-centric," said managing partner Pamela Wood.
"We believe in working closely with our clients to understand their long-term goals and develop strategic plans to achieve them.
"Our team consists of experienced legal professionals who are dedicated to helping our clients succeed.
"We continually seek ways to improve the lives of our clients, their families and their businesses by providing expert legal guidance and support throughout their legal journeys."
There are many reasons why Willis & Bowring are in the running for these awards. Pamela explains:
Exceptional Service Quality: The quality of our legal services likely played a crucial role in the Legal Services category nomination. Clients appreciate businesses that consistently deliver exceptional results, provide clear and effective communication, and demonstrate expertise in their field.
Innovative Entrepreneurship: The nomination for Young Small Business Champion Entrepreneur (Rebecca Walker) indicates that Rebecca's innovative ideas, leadership skills, and entrepreneurial mindset have been key contributors to our business's success. Her ability to think outside the box, take calculated risks, and drive positive change within the company likely caught the attention of the award committee.
Community Involvement and Impact: Our involvement in the community, whether through charitable initiatives, partnerships with local organisations, or contributions to social causes, may have also played a role. Businesses that actively engage with their communities and make a positive impact beyond their core operations are often seen as champions in their industry.
Recognition and prestige come with being finalists in these awards.
"This acknowledges our hard work and accomplishments and boosts our business's reputation," said Pamela. "It improves employee satisfaction and attractiveness to potential talent, and motivates employees to strive for excellence."