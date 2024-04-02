St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
P-plater allegedly speeding at 120km/h on General Holmes Drive

April 2 2024 - 4:00pm
A 17-year-old P-plater was allegedly clocked speeding at 120km/h in a 70km/h speed zone on General Holmes Drive before crashing into a bridge support over the Easter weekend.

