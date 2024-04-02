P-plater allegedly speeding at 120km/h on General Holmes Drive

A 17-year-old P-plater was allegedly clocked speeding at 120km/h in a 70km/h speed zone on General Holmes Drive before crashing into a bridge support over the Easter weekend.
About 11.30pm on Good Friday, March 29, police detected a Subaru travelling on General Holmes Drive, Mascot at 120km/h.
Police pursued after the Subaru failed to stop when directed.
The Subaru continued onto Foreshore Road, Mascot, where it crashed into a bridge support.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy, and three passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to hospital.
The driver has since been charged with drive recklessly or furiously or speed or manner dangerous, not comply P1 or P2 high performance vehicle restriction, not comply P1 licence no P plates, motor vehicle exceed speed more than 45km/h and P1 driver under 25-years-old drive at night with more than one passenger less than 21-years-old.
He is due to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, May 16, 2024.
The incident was one of more than 5,000 speed infringements recorded by police in Operation Easter 2024.
The police operation commenced at 12.01am on Thursday, March 28 and concluded at 11.59pm, Monday, April 1 with double demerit points in place throughout.
The operation targeted the major factors contributing to road trauma - excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, non-wearing of seatbelts and helmets, and mobile phone use.
Eight people died on NSW roads during the weekend, and police saw a concerning number of dangerous driving incidents, including excessive speed, high-range drink-driving, and reckless driving.
During the operation, police issued 5,709 speed infringements, conducted 23,2092 breath tests with 295 people charged with drink-driving, conducted 17,256 road-side drug tests with 863 positive roadside drug detections.
