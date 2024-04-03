Musical success for students at nationals

Held across Easter in Adelaide, the National Band Championships attracted bands from across Australia. Competing was St George Brass members, who did not enter in the full-band events but several talented young musicians competed in solo competitions.
Notable successes for band members included:
All three musicians will be playing with St George Brass for the Anzac Day dawn service at Earlwood-Bardwell Park RSL. Harry will be playing the Last Post.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.