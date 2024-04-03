Musical success for students at nationals

Leo Huang, 15, of Oatley, open high tuba. The first time a member of the band won an open grade title and he is the current state champion.

Harry Kane, 16, of Cronulla, competed in junior Bb cornet. He placed seconds in junior trumpet, representing Sutherland PCYC and won the junior flugelhorn event for Wollongong Brass, followed by being named junior brass champion of champions. Sutherland PCYC won open B grade in the concert band section.