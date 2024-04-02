Woman, 75, fatally injured and man critical after South Hurstville crash

A woman, 75, died at the scene after an SUV in which she was a passenger left the road and crashed into a wall on King Georges Road, South Hurstville about 9.30pm last night.
The 86-year-old male driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition.
A crime scene was established and officers from St George Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
