Woman, 75, fatally injured and man critical after South Hurstville crash

Updated April 3 2024 - 6:40am, first published 6:35am
A woman, 75, died at the scene after an SUV in which she was a passenger left the road and crashed into a wall on King Georges Road, South Hurstville about 9.30pm last night.

