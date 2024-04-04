School holidays attraction: $2.5mil Timezone Cronulla opens this weekend

The new Timezone Cronulla entertainment centre was bustling on Thursday ahead of its opening on Saturday, a week before school holidays start.
More than a dozen tradespeople were busy setting up games and completing the fitting out of the former IGA supermarket premises at the southern end of Cronulla Street, near the train station.
General manager of Timezone & Zone Bowling Australia Kane Fong said over $2.5 million had been invested in the fitout and equipment.
Forty staff, mostly from the local area and called the "Fun Squad", had been chosen from a "phenomenal" 500 applications, he said.
The 668 square metre venue will be similar to, but larger than the closest Timezone venue at Westfield Miranda, and will have a small party room.
A promotional statement said there will be "a mix of over 70 classic and cutting-edge arcade games and entertainment options including Maximum Tune 6 RR, Dance Dance Revolution, VR Rabbit Ultra HD, Dragon Punch and Ticket Dome, just to name a few".
"An iconic Timezone Winners Vault, packed with amazing prizes just waiting to reward intrepid players."
Mr Fong said Timezone centres in similar beachside locations had proved very successful.
"We love being part of the tourism element, as well as the proximity to public transport, the beach, the whole element of leisure and lifestyle," he said.
"In the long-term, we are excited by the Cronulla Plaza (mall) rejuvenation and the new Parc and Vue developments."
Mr Fong acknowledged that local authorities had "a few concerns, primarily because we are a late trader in the evenings".
Sutherland Shire Police Area Command objected to the development application, saying the proposed use would attract problematic youth" in a known "hot spot".
Mr Fong said, "Anti-social behaviour is heavily discouraged in our venues".
"We're a family environment and the clientele we attract are predominantly families.
"Back in the old days, when you had the arcades and the video games that might have been the case.
"I think the business has significantly transformed since that time to be family friendly.
"Anyone who has concerns, I encourage them to come down to the venue this weekend or over the school holidays see what its all about.
"I think they will be pleasantly surprised to see how focused we are on making sure we have a family friendly environment and we attract that kind of clientele."
Timezone was founded in 1978 in Perth and has 320 locations in seven countries, including over 50 in Australia.
RELATED
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.