Long wait for new lifts at Derby Street carpark, Kogarah

By Jim Gainsford
April 5 2024 - 11:30am
Contracts to replace both lifts at the Derby Street carpark, Kogarah have recently been signed with orders pending.
Residents will have to wait until the end of the year for the lifts to be replaced at the Derby Street carpark at Kogarah.

