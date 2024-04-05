Long wait for new lifts at Derby Street carpark, Kogarah

Residents will have to wait until the end of the year for the lifts to be replaced at the Derby Street carpark at Kogarah.
Georges River Council has confirmed the timetable for the replacement of the lifts.
One St George resident, who did not want to be named, said the state of the lifts is inconveniencing many elderly people.
"It means elderly people have to walk up four flights of stairs to get to the medical practice in Kogarah Town Square," the resident said.
"One of the two lifts has been out of order for about a year. The other is slow and people are worried about using it," she said.
"I believe the council late last year approved replacement of both lifts.
"Now we find this could take at least another six months."
A Georges River Council spokesperson said, "Council does not manage the lifts at the Derby Street Carpark, as they belong to the strata scheme of which Council is a member.
"The Strata Manager has advised that contracts to replace both lifts have recently been signed with orders pending.
"They have also advised the replacement of lifts will commence in the coming months and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
"While this is underway, Council encourages customers with any issues regarding access to and from the car park, to contact Point Parking on 1300 551 131 for assistance."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.