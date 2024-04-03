St George letters: Time to foster pride in Penshurst

along with my friend and neighbour Joe Bianco are members of Project Penshurst, and I call Penshurst my home. For more than two decades, I've been a part of this community, witnessing it as a beloved area to one that's slightly less than.
You see, I've watched as our local shopping area has steadily declined over the past decade.
It's not just about storefronts losing their shine; it's about the soul of Penshurst fading away before our very eyes. When an area is neglected, it creates a sense of being less than what we truly are. And it's not just the physical environment that suffers; it's the people, the hardworking members of our community who deserve better.
According to the 2021 census data, Penshurst boasts a population of 12,592, with 5,066 dwellings. Compare that to Mortdale's 10,745 people and 4,381 dwellings, or Oatley's 10,644 residents and 4,019 dwellings.
Yet, despite these figures, there's a glaring disparity in the representation of resources and community needs when we compare these three local shopping villages.
Penshurst has a rich history, dating back to its European founding in 1763 and establishment in 1884. It's home to heritage buildings and one of the oldest train stations in NSW. But sadly, much of this history including the first Nation's history goes unnoticed and uncelebrated.
What we're asking for isn't extravagant. We're simply asking for a park where the beautiful nursery once stood - a place for locals to gather under the shade of established trees, where parents can take a break while their children play on play equipment nearby. We envision a small garden, vibrant and cared for, reminiscent of the council garden next to Oatley station.
IMAGE
We envision a revitalized streetscape, with heritage tiles enhancing the old grey shelter and public toilets with exterior rounded light fixtures illuminating our village high street. We're not asking for new toilets and shelter, we are simply asking that the exterior of the building be tiled.
What Project Penshurst is asking for is to reduce the visual pollution of Penshurst shopping village.
We need to reverse the visible deterioration and negative aesthetic by creating green spaces and cared-for community buildings. We need lighting in these areas so they feel safe for the community.
We need to consider the safety of our residents by replacing the no stopping signs with safety railing and greenery.
And if we're fortunate enough to have the power lines go underground, imagine the possibilities: strips of greenery lining the already widened footpaths, new trees that don't grow over shop awnings, fencing and seating inviting passersby to linger and enjoy our community's charm. A charm respectful of its history.
But it's not just about aesthetics; it's about fostering a sense of belonging and pride in our community. It's about a community enjoying what is essentially a shared space.
On Ist March Western Australia banned disposable plastic hot drink cups, with South Australia expecting to follow suit in September. Australians use almost 2 billion of these a year with many ending up in our waterways. I attended three Clean Up Australia day events earlier in the month and the humble coffee cup and lid has become one of the most commonly found items amongst the mangroves. I am certainly not discouraging the take away system. 'Keep' cups, compostable cups, and 'cup libraries' are options and the environmental lobby looks forward to discovering the state government's intentions concerning a possible ban.
