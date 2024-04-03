St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

St George letters: Time to foster pride in Penshurst

April 3 2024 - 12:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Project Penshurst community group with Banks MP David Coleman, centre, and Councillors Christina Jamieson and Peter Mahoney, left. Picture: Chris Lane
Members of the Project Penshurst community group with Banks MP David Coleman, centre, and Councillors Christina Jamieson and Peter Mahoney, left. Picture: Chris Lane

along with my friend and neighbour Joe Bianco are members of Project Penshurst, and I call Penshurst my home. For more than two decades, I've been a part of this community, witnessing it as a beloved area to one that's slightly less than.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.