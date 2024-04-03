St George letters: Time to foster pride in Penshurst

On Ist March Western Australia banned disposable plastic hot drink cups, with South Australia expecting to follow suit in September. Australians use almost 2 billion of these a year with many ending up in our waterways. I attended three Clean Up Australia day events earlier in the month and the humble coffee cup and lid has become one of the most commonly found items amongst the mangroves. I am certainly not discouraging the take away system. 'Keep' cups, compostable cups, and 'cup libraries' are options and the environmental lobby looks forward to discovering the state government's intentions concerning a possible ban.