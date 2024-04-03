St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Jab push as flu cases rise

EK
By Eva Kolimar
April 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People are urged to get their influenza vaccinations. File picture
People are urged to get their influenza vaccinations. File picture

People are encouraged to get their flu shot following an alarming number of flu cases across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.