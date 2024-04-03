Jab push as flu cases rise

People are encouraged to get their flu shot following an alarming number of flu cases across Australia.
In the first quarter of 2024 there were 26,836 influenza cases reported by the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System. By February, case numbers were already double the number than during the same time last year.
Influenza can be a serious disease and continues to return to pre-COVID-19 levels of circulation. In 2023, there were close to 300,000 influenza cases, 3696 hospitalisations and at least 376 flu-related deaths reported across Australia.
Pharmacy Guild National President Professor Trent Twomey says Australians should get ahead of the flu season and get their vaccination now.
"The flu season typically runs from May to October. However, flu vaccines for the 2024 season are available now in community pharmacies across Australia. Although the vaccine will last throughout the year, it is most effective in the first three to four months following its administration," he said.
According to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), people who received an influenza vaccine in late 2023 are still recommended to get the flu vaccine in 2024. ATAGI also advises that flu vaccines can be given on the same day as other vaccines, such as COVID-19.
Infants under six months, adults aged 65 years and above, people with chronic health conditions, and the indigenous community are the most vulnerable groups to the flu. The flu vaccine is available for free for these at-risk groups.
Advice for COVID-19 booster vaccinations for most adults aged between 18 and 74 is one every 12 months. The previous advice of one every six months remains current for people aged 75-years-old and older.
Infectious diseases expert Professor Robert Booy says seasonal circulation of influenza is expected to continue, which means vulnerable groups remain at high risk of infection and potentially life-threatening complications.
"Research indicates that 50 per cent of Australians consider flu to be very serious and people can die from it Yet in 2023, only about 25 per cent of the population aged five to 64 years were vaccinated against influenza. With coverage like that, there's certainly a strong chance that many vulnerable Australians are not getting vaccinated against influenza," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.