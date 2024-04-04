Call for additional security at Oatley Park

Georges River Council will investigate implementing additional security measures at Oatley Park.
Councillor Peter Mahoney submitted a motion at the March 27 council meeting calling a report on the cost and feasibility of implementing additional security measures at the entrances to, and within Oatley Park, including the installation of CCTV cameras in order to prevent and detect any illegal activities occurring in the precinct.
This would be done in consultation with St George Police Area Command.
Oatley Park is the largest remaining area of bushland in the St George region and one of the most treasured and unique reserves in south Sydney with natural bushland for the diverse biological species, population and communities surrounding the area.
"Oatley Park has been under Council control since 1908 and is an item of local heritage significance," Councillor Mahoney said.
"It boasts a sportsfield, picnic areas, an adventure playground, and vast tracts of bushland which is home to a wide variety of native flora and fauna, some of which are endangered.
"The 45-hectare park also has scenic lookouts, swimming baths, is popular with cyclists and walkers and even has its very own "Castle", built during the Depression. I look forward to councillors supporting this motion which will help to safeguard this priceless asset, which is so well managed by Council staff and assisted by a dedicated volunteer Bushcare team, well into the future."
Recent and planned security measures within Oatley Park has seen the installation of CCTV cameras at the Oatley Bathers Pavilion, covering the foreshore area in front of and adjacent to Pavilion.
These Cameras were installed as part of grant funding provided through federal government Safer Communities Fund in February 2024 to reduce antisocial behaviour on the foreshore area.
Council is also investing in additional CCTV cameras at the Oatley Park Sporting Field to monitor the sports field and the council amenities building. This CCTV investment is expected to be complete by September, 2024.
The street entrance/exit gates located at Oatley Park Avenue and Douglas Haig Street are locked at night to prevent vehicular access to the park, however this restriction is only limiting traffic driving in via the road, all paths and bush track access remain open at all times.
The council's Technical Services Team have requested funding in the draft capital program and operating expenses for a 900-metre fence to assist in the prevention of off-road biking in sections of the Oatley Park in 2025/26.
Additional CCTV would need to be investigated at the two street entrances and exits to the park to capture vehicle access to the area however the financial expense needs to be considered for the installation and ongoing maintenance of this additional infrastructure.
The cost per camera would be approximately $40,000 while an additional $9,560 would be required annually for operational expenses to ensure the cameras are managed and maintained.
