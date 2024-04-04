St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Call for additional security at Oatley Park

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 4 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oatley Park is the largest remaining area of bushland in the St George region.
Oatley Park is the largest remaining area of bushland in the St George region.

Georges River Council will investigate implementing additional security measures at Oatley Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.