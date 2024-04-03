Two charged over alleged home invasion at Carlton

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have charged two people over an alleged home invasion at Carlton last year.
About 11pm on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, emergency services were called to a home on Edward Street in Carlton, following reports of a home invasion.
Officers attached to St George Police Area Command were told the occupants of the home were awoken when three people, wearing dark clothing and face coverings, forced entry into their home.
A 76-year-old woman was restrained by one of the men, while an 81-year-old man was assaulted and threatened with a firearm.
The unknown group fled with a small amount of cash, a safe and keys to a sedan which was located nearby a short time later.
It's believed the group dumped the sedan, before fleeing in a stolen Audi RS4, which was found burnt out on Peyton Street, Kogarah Bay about 3am on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries before he was taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition. The woman was not injured, however taken to hospital as a precaution.
Crime scenes were established and forensically examined at both locations.
Local police commenced initial inquiries, before the matter was taken carriage of by State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad under Strike Force Kurrawan.
Following extensive inquiries, about 10.50am on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, strike force detectives arrested a 31-year-old woman outside Parramatta Local Court.
She was taken to Merrylands Police Station, where she was charged with being an accessory after the fact to the special aggravated break and enter for her role in allegedly destroying the stolen Audi by fire.
The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
Following further inquiries, about 11.30am today (Wednesday, April 3), strike force detectives arrested a 28-year-old man at a correctional centre in Silverwater, where he was charged with special aggravated break & enter and commit serious indictable offence-weapon and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner
The man was remanded in custody, to appear in Sutherland Local Court tomorrow (Thursday, April 4, 2024).
Police will allege in court the robbery was a targeted attack.
Investigations under Strike Force Kurrawan continue.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
