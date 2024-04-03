'A flight around the shire' in 1929, as reported by the local paper

A report on a flight over Sutherland Shire in 1929 is the first in a series of random articles and snippets from original copies of two historical local newspapers at the Sutherland Shire Historical Museum, which will be featured by the Leader over the next few months.
The papers are The Cronulla-Sutherland Advocate and the Cronulla Observer.
The gem headlined "Cronulla from the Air" appeared in the Advocate on March 29, 1929 and was written by the editor Fred Williams snr.
"With a smile and a wave to friends, the plane took off beautifully from the hard sands of Gunnamatta Bay and we were aloft," he wrote.
After an experience which included "a glorious view' and "plenty of thrills", the aircraft returned to land smoothly on the sand.
William wrote: "Alas! for the triumphant return: during the half-hour aloft and the lateness of the hour, most of the crowd were gone, there just being two and a dog to witness the landing.
"The stunts above should have made the onlookers look up. They did look up, but they didn't take much notice.
"However, the flight was good, the scenery wonderful, the thrills new, and the editor has resolved to buy a 'plane one of these days."
Sutherland Shire Historical Society member Leigh Wallbank, who is the granddaughter of Fred Williams snr, has been trawling through the old papers.
The museum says:
"In coming weeks we would like to entertain you with random articles and snippets from two of the shire's historical local newspapers - The Cronulla-Sutherland Advocate and the Cronulla Observer.
"Our Museum received original copies of these in 2020 and together they cover the period from 1927 to 1979. In the early years some dates are missing.
"The Cronulla-Sutherland Advocate was started in 1927 under the stewardship of Fred Williams (Snr). It was sold to Councillor Frank Bardsley in 1938. Meanwhile Fred worked for another local newspaper, the Observer, which he purchased from its owner E. Weekes in 1940. Within a year Bardsley's Advocate was out of business and the Observer - published weekly - was thriving.
"From 1941 Williams' 15-year-old son, Fred Williams Jnr began working with his father - editing, reporting, doing deliveries and selling advertisements. On his father's untimely death in 1943, Fred Williams Jnr - at the age of 17 - assumed control of the Observer as editor and publisher.
"As Cronulla boomed in the 1950s and 1960s, the Observer recorded the changes occurring and, in many ways, became the voice of Cronulla, until its closure in mid-1979.
"Apart from the Museum holding copies of this valuable primary source of the Shire's history, the newspapers can also be accessed on the National Library of Australia's website, Trove, for the years 1927 to 1954.
"So please enjoy reading these articles from another time. People never change but how we expressed ourselves was very different."
