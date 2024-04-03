St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'A flight around the shire' in 1929, as reported by the local paper

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 4 2024 - 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The aircraft at Gunnamatta Bay. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries
The aircraft at Gunnamatta Bay. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries

A report on a flight over Sutherland Shire in 1929 is the first in a series of random articles and snippets from original copies of two historical local newspapers at the Sutherland Shire Historical Museum, which will be featured by the Leader over the next few months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.