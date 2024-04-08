Carving a path of triumph and charity Advertising Feature

Ray Wood is the owner of this award-winning business.

(From left to right) Head shopman Bryce Lill, owner Ray Wood, head shopman Bryan Thompson and apprentice Samuel Miles. Pictures supplied

Since opening its doors in 2012, Jumbuck Meats Gourmet Butchery has been on a journey of triumph to become the most awarded small business in NSW.

They have won fourteen small business awards and Best Butchery at the Australian Champion Awards in 2020 and 2022.

Ray Wood is the owner, and he said the secret to their success is attention to detail, hard work, caring for your team and building culture.

"We pride ourselves on sourcing the best produce and products from across the country, a great customer service standard and also our creative variety being second to none," he said.

The business is so proud to be a finalist in two categories this year.

"It is a special year for us as in 2023, we divided up our retail and wholesale arms of the business and expanded into a factory nearby the shop in Peakhurst.

"Running our wholesale work, such as raffles and restaurant orders from the factory, plus the retail side from the store in Oatley, meant many changes for the staff. They have taken it all in their stride and have been fantastic."

The business operating out of the factory was rebranded in 2023 as The Soldiers Cut, as the business is aligned with veteran charities, and a percentage of profit goes to help returned veterans and their families.

"So the goal is not only to keep on growing our raffle trays to clubs and also wholesale orders, but to also employ returned veterans as we grow," said Ray. "This is very close to my heart with my father being a returned veteran and the cause is what has driven me to expand."

"My father Ray Wood Snr's service in the war in Vietnam has inspired the creation and expansion of Jumbuck Meats to now be Jumbuck Meats and The Soldiers Cut - all owned under the Jumbuck Meats Sydney banner.

"Mentor and prior employee Billy Worley was instrumental in my early stages of opening the Oatley store and the creation of Jumbuck Meats Oatley.



"He guided and taught me each day about the most important things from attention to detail to being a gentleman," said Ray.

A bright future lies ahead for the business.