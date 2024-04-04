Loftus fire brigade marks 70 years

Members of the Loftus Rural Fire Brigade celebrate 70 years of service to the community in 2024.
Rural Fire Service Assistant Commissioner Kelly Quandt attended the celebration at an event at Miranda Diggers in March this year.
Heathcote MP Maryanna Stuart, who was also a guest, said the event was also an opportunity to celebrate the brigade's history.
"The Loftus Brigade has a proud history of community and spirit across 70 years of operations," Ms Stuart said. "From the 1950s to now, the members of this brigade I am sure have seen much change, from what I am sure were humble beginnings to the world class outfit it is today. The brigade is at the forefront of volunteering, supporting the community in preparing for the threat of fire and actively responding when emergencies arise."
Assistant Commissioner Quandt says the Loftus Brigade continues to be a very active brigade, which attends a broad range of incidents including bush and grass fires, motor vehicle accidents, assisting with hazard reduction opportunities and recently providing a lot of support assisting the NSW SES with flood work and clean up.
"Loftus Brigade has attended some major fires over the last number of years including during the 2019/20 fire season. More recently we have seen members assist further afield, including at Narrabri in northern NSW, interstate in Alice Springs and even overseas to assist in Canada," Assistant Commissioner Quandt said.
"The members have also been able to pivot from fires to floods, proving their worth during the flood activity during the 2021/22 season. I know the community is in safe hands with such a dedicated group of volunteers and I thank current and former members for their commitment. The hard work and professionalism of all RFS members does not go unnoticed and while they do not ask for praise, we should take this opportunity to acknowledge their contribution to their community. We must also thank the family, friends, employers and colleagues of these and all volunteers. We know it takes their support to help our members do what they do to save lives and property."
