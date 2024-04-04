Car catches on fire at Peakhurst

A car caught fire at Peakhurst on April 3, prompting a call to Triple 000.
Fire & Rescue NSW was on scene at Bailey Parade just after 5pm.
Upon arrival the vehicle was well alight. The station commander requested assistance from NSW Police for traffic control and the energy authority to inspect the overhead wires for damage.
The fire was extinguished about half an hour later, just before 6pm. The car was removed.
