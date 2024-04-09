For top-quality barbering services in a welcoming environment, Burbs Barbershop is the place to go.
"We aim to create memorable experiences for our customers while building a strong, cohesive team driven by innovation and a commitment to continuous growth," said owner Welson Aguiar.
"At Burbs, our mission is to provide exceptional barbering services that exceed expectations. We are dedicated to creating a welcoming atmosphere where every customer feels valued and cared for. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to excellence, we aim to enhance the grooming experience and build lasting relationships with our clients."
At the heart of Burbs is a steadfast dedication to the principles of quality, accessibility, and comfort.
"From conception to delivery, we uphold the highest standards to ensure customer satisfaction and build trust in our brand," said Welson.
"Additionally, we make our products and services accessible to all, regardless of financial circumstances, and strive to provide a comfortable experience in every interaction with our brand."
"The secret to our success involves a combination of strategic vision, innovation, quality, customer focus, a talented team, efficient management, resilience, and the ability to adapt to market changes. We constantly strive to meet the needs of our customers by offering quality cuts at affordable prices for everyone."
Currently, the Maroubra store is in the midst of an exciting renovation.
"We are investing in significant improvements to create an even more welcoming, comfortable, and efficient environment. We are committed to providing an exceptional experience for all who visit us, and the Maroubra renovation is another step in this ongoing journey of improvement and excellence."
This nomination is a significant milestone for the company and its team.
"It's a validation of the hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence demonstrated by all team members. Furthermore, it serves as a public acknowledgement of the value and quality of the products and services we offer.
"This is a moment of pride and celebration for the company and its team, and achieving this within one year of establishment makes it even more rewarding."
"We would like to thank our employees. It is they who, with their commitment, dedication, and hard work, make it possible to achieve our goals and accomplishments. Their dedication and passion are essential to the company's success, and we are truly grateful for their daily contribution."
If you run your own business, IT shouldn't be hard or a service you only seek when things break down. The POP Team can take care of all your IT needs so you can focus on what you do best: running your business.
The POP Team help growing and medium businesses make their staff more productive by giving them technology that always works and keeps them secure.
This dream IT team are more than just an IT service provider; they are dedicated to helping your business thrive in the digital age.
Leisha Major serves as the CEO, while Peter Emmanouilidis is the Chief Information Officer in this husband-and-wife-led team. They work better together than apart.
We don't just fix your IT problems, we prevent them from happening in the first place.- Leisha Major
"We're not faceless techies; we're partners. When you choose us, you gain more than services; you gain an extension of your business," said Leisha.
The promotion of The POP Team has primarily relied on word-of-mouth referrals and networking.
"When we do get in front of a potential customer, it is our approach of understanding the customer IT issues and translating that problem into proposed solutions and a proposal," said Leisha
"We're fortunate to be the trusted IT team for many long-standing customers. Our relationships endure because we share more than great service; we share principles.
"Our track record of retaining long-standing customers speaks volumes about the quality of service we provide."
The POP Team offer a range of IT solutions, from Virtual CIO, IT strategy, Microsoft Copilot AI implementation, cyber security, and application development to business support and change management.
"We are a team of seven professionals, each with their own expertise and passion for IT. We work together to deliver the best results for our customers, no matter how big or small their needs are," said Leisha.
"We don't just fix your IT problems; we prevent them from happening in the first place. We proactively monitor your systems, identify potential risks, and implement best practices to keep your data safe and secure.
"We also help you leverage the latest technologies to improve your productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.
"We care about your success, and we treat your business as our own. We listen to your goals, understand your challenges, and provide tailored solutions that suit your budget and timeline.
"We communicate with you every step of the way, ensuring that you are always informed and involved," said Leisha. "We also provide ongoing support and training so you can get the most out of your IT investment."
The key ingredient to their success is their team, which always goes above and beyond.
"People make a company, and we would be nowhere without our amazing employees and our customers who allow us to shine brilliantly alongside them.
"Being a finalist acknowledges and recognises all the hard work and passion that each member of our team has contributed to making a difference for our customers.
"Without customers and employees, we would be nowhere. Together, we make The POP Team."
Bringing the girl power into a male-dominated trade is Tara Tsingolis, director of Mr Splash.
"As a female director, along with two female apprentice plumbers, really does make us stand out from the rest," she said.
"Having four young children, I really am juggling it all. Many people ask how do you get it all done. But I guess that as humans, we just make it work."
Tara and her husband, Jon, run the businesses together.
"We are a husband-and-wife family-owned and operated business, and our family values are reflected in our day-to-day work and through our team.
"We are so hands-on as business owners, from picking up the phones to being on the tools; our business is our baby."
"We are setting the foundations for our children to one day be able to run this business as successfully as we have," she said.
"We value each and every one of our customers."
Mr Splash is a 24/7 plumbing maintenance company servicing Sydney, and they are proud to be named one of the finalists in the awards.
"Being a finalist is an amazing recognition of both our and our staff's hard work," said Tara.
"We strive to give our customers the upmost best service possible and by winning this award would really give that recognition to our team that they deserve."
Mr Splash has been in business for nine years.
"We are here for long-term business and not just to make a quick dollar," said Tara.
"In the future, we plan on expanding our Sydney team and then going interstate, making us a nationwide business."
The team of 16 is what makes Mr Splash tick.
"We have such an amazing team of staff who treat this business as if it were their own - we are one big plumbing family," said Tara.
"I would also like to thank our customers.
"From day one, our customers have always supported us. We have many regular customers who then refer us to their family and friends, which speaks volumes about our impeccable customer service. We are all about repeat business."
Since opening its doors in 2012, Jumbuck Meats Gourmet Butchery has been on a journey of triumph to become the most awarded small business in NSW.
They have won fourteen small business awards and Best Butchery at the Australian Champion Awards in 2020 and 2022.
Ray Wood is the owner, and he said the secret to their success is attention to detail, hard work, caring for your team and building culture.
"We pride ourselves on sourcing the best produce and products from across the country, a great customer service standard and also our creative variety being second to none," he said.
The business is so proud to be a finalist in two categories this year.
"It is a special year for us as in 2023, we divided up our retail and wholesale arms of the business and expanded into a factory nearby the shop in Peakhurst.
"Running our wholesale work, such as raffles and restaurant orders from the factory, plus the retail side from the store in Oatley, meant many changes for the staff. They have taken it all in their stride and have been fantastic."
The business operating out of the factory was rebranded in 2023 as The Soldiers Cut, as the business is aligned with veteran charities, and a percentage of profit goes to help returned veterans and their families.
"So the goal is not only to keep on growing our raffle trays to clubs and also wholesale orders, but to also employ returned veterans as we grow," said Ray. "This is very close to my heart with my father being a returned veteran and the cause is what has driven me to expand."
"My father Ray Wood Snr's service in the war in Vietnam has inspired the creation and expansion of Jumbuck Meats to now be Jumbuck Meats and The Soldiers Cut - all owned under the Jumbuck Meats Sydney banner.
"Mentor and prior employee Billy Worley was instrumental in my early stages of opening the Oatley store and the creation of Jumbuck Meats Oatley.
"He guided and taught me each day about the most important things from attention to detail to being a gentleman," said Ray.
A bright future lies ahead for the business.
"We plan to both continue to bring the absolute best to the Oatley people and everyone else that visits Jumbucks retail store with weekly specials and also, as always, new and exciting products," said Ray.