League legend Wade Graham helps launch Menai Roosters Junior Rugby League club season

Retired Blues and Cronulla Sharks player Wade Graham has helped launch the Menai Roosters Junior Rugby League Football Club season.
Local business, PT Doors, sponsored the season launch event where young Roosters had a blast meeting their hero, snagging autographs, and competing in a "Pass the Ball with Wade" challenge.
The community spirit was high, with families enjoying a delicious sausage sizzle and the chance to connect with fellow fans.
"We were thrilled to see such a fantastic turnout and to help create special memories for these young players," said PT Doors owner, Karina Traill. "Supporting the Menai Roosters aligns perfectly with our commitment to the Sutherland Shire community."
