Young NSW drivers wanted for safe driving study

A new research project being conducted by insurer AAMI will financially reward young NSW drivers as part of a wider plan to encourage safer driving behaviour.
The company will recruit hundreds of drivers across the state for the project, which is being funded by the NSW Compulsory Third Party (CTP) insurance regulator.
It will test the driving skills of up to 500 young drivers by using the telematics feature, AAMI Driver Rewards in the AAMI app to see if their driving behaviour can be influenced with financial incentives to help reduce accidents and injuries.
Even though young drivers aged under 26 years make up only about 14 per cent of all licence holders, the crashes they were involved in made up almost a quarter of annual road fatalities in 2021.
Suncorp Group's Chief Executive Commercial and Personal Injury Michael Miller said the research would be focused on young drivers, because they are most at risk on roads.
"Younger drivers are at higher risk of having more accidents than older drivers and because of that, in NSW, they pay significantly more for their CTP Insurance," he said. "Trying to change driver behaviour to make our roads safer is never easy, and tragically we have seen this reflected in the road toll every year. This means governments, industry and the community are constantly having to come up with innovative solutions to find new ways to tackle this challenge. Fewer accidents, means fewer injuries and that means lower CTP premiums."
The recruitment drive is set to start within the next few months. "Once the driver enables permissions through the AAMI app at the start of the research period, the app will automatically track the user's driving without them touching it for six months and score them on key behaviours like speeding, acceleration, cornering, braking and phone use," Mr Miller said.
"They'll be offered financial incentives over the course of the project and based on their scores, they could end up with more than $100 worth of rewards. We'll then analyse the data and work with SIRA to see if this approach can help improve road safety for young drivers and reward them for good driving behaviour."
