Young NSW drivers wanted for safe driving study

"Younger drivers are at higher risk of having more accidents than older drivers and because of that, in NSW, they pay significantly more for their CTP Insurance," he said. "Trying to change driver behaviour to make our roads safer is never easy, and tragically we have seen this reflected in the road toll every year. This means governments, industry and the community are constantly having to come up with innovative solutions to find new ways to tackle this challenge. Fewer accidents, means fewer injuries and that means lower CTP premiums."