Roads

Young NSW drivers wanted for safe driving study

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 5 2024 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
Young NSW drivers have the chance to get financial rewards as part of a new study into safe driver behaviour. File picture
A new research project being conducted by insurer AAMI will financially reward young NSW drivers as part of a wider plan to encourage safer driving behaviour.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

