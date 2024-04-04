These young gymnasts need the community's help

Three young gymnasts from Sutherland Shire are eyeing the nationals - but it costs thousands of dollars to get them there.
Whitney Picker and Aimee Chalk, both 18, and Kyla Santos, 12, are acrobats from Acrogym at Menai. The girls are on the National Squad for Acrobatic Gymnastics and have been selected to represent Australia at the upcoming Federation of International Gymnastics competitions being held in Bulgaria and Portugal in May 2024.
As with most amateur sports in Australia, the financial burden of these types of events falls on the individual and their families, and are fully self-funded trips. Their families have launched a fundraising page through the Australian Sports Foundation.
The Australian Sports Foundation is the only deductible gift recipient for sport in Australia. This means that donations of $2 or more to approved projects on the website are tax deductible. Shortly after making a donation, an official receipt is provided, which can be claimed in tax return.
The talented elite athletes previously placed first in 2022 National Club Championships, first in NSW State Championships 2023, second in Dynamic FIAC April 2023 (against 22 international groups), first in National Championships 2023 and first in August National Squad Trial 2023.
They travelled to Belgium in April 2023 to compete at FIAC in their first international event together. They also recently attended the national training camp at the Australian Institute of Sports.
Funds raised will go towards flights, accommodation, competition entry fees, uniforms, leotards, coach fees, judges fees and chaperones. So far more than $5000 has been raised. The girls have a goal of $15,000.
